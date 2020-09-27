When life gets ex-citing

I am a boy but my Didi is forcing to dress me in her ghagra choli and take me to her girl friend’s place. What can I do? Plz help!

Sheela

Hi Sheela,

Choli ke peeche kya hai? Didi sure seems strange. Does she wear a ghagra too or is it suit-boot for her? If you like dressing-up, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if you don’t, it’s quite a drag. Next time, if Didi doesn’t listen to your ‘No,’ cry loudly on the street or in her friend’s house. She will be so cross, she won’t do it again.

I broke up with my boyfriend, a few months ago but I still have feelings towards him. His mere sight makes me so angry and I find it hard to control myself. I know I’m not supposed to have any feelings for him but I truly loved him, whereas for him it was just an attraction. I want to stop having any feelings and just hate him. Please help me to concentrate on my life.

Juhi

Dear Juhi,

Hate is a powerful emotion. If you truly hate him, do you know what will annoy him? You being happy. Gloriously, unstoppably happy. Without him. So for now, pretend like you are living the very best life you possibly can. And who knows, this happiness you fake may turn true. Like someone said, it only takes one bad boyfriend to realise that you deserve so much more.

Hello Saheli,

I have no best friends and when everybody talks about their best friend, I feel jealous.

Cyrus

Hi Cyrus,

Are you sure those best friends are 100 per cent genuine best friends? For all you know, they are like kiss-kiss-kiss in public and stab-stab-stab in private. I’m sure you will find a best friend in a few years time and it will be worth the wait. Till then, you can do what I do when I’m down — eat chips — and enjoy the friendchip.

I run a counselling service for men where I show them how society is gynocentric, women are hypergamous and relationships are dangerous. Prove me wrong.

Akshay

Dear Akshay,

Well done on running a counselling service for men. I think 100 words may be a tad short to prove you wrong, but I’m sure some wonderful woman will do so, and hopefully in the near future. Or you can simply read the news.

I am divorced but my ex-husband and I had a one-night stand. Now, I can’t get him out of my mind.

Ex-cuse me! I hope that mind-blowing night hasn’t blown away the reasons for the divorce in your mind. If you still want him, an excellent idea is to give him a call. After all, you’ve been there, done that. How ex-citing!