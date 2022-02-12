Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to show off your culinary prowess to your partner. Since V-Day falls on a Monday this year, and if eating out does not seem like a possibility, do the next best thing and treat your love to a special meal at home. We’ve got you covered with these amazing recipes from talented chefs.

Crispy Calamari

Ho Chi Ming, Chef De Cuisine, The Westin Pune

Ingredients

Tempura flour 1 cup

Calamari rings 100g

Cornflour for dusting

Refined oil 2 - 3 tbsp

Garlic (chopped) 3 cloves

Jalapeno (fresh, sliced) 1

Chilli flakes 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Black pepper (crushed) to taste

Method

Make a batter with tempura flour using ice water. Dust the calamari rings with cornflour. Dip the calamari in batter and fry till crisp. Remove on a paper napkin to absorb excess oil. Heat oil in a pan. Sauté chopped garlic, sliced jalapeno, chilli flakes. Add the crisp fried calamari to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot with a lemon wedge on the side. Calamari can be substituted with prawns, chicken or tofu

Pizza Pepperoni

Maanveer Singh Chauhan, Sous Chef, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

Ingredients

For dough

Farina flour 180g

Fresh yeast 2g

Water 80ml

Olive oil 5ml

Salt 5g

For sauce

San Marzano peeled tomatoes 250g

Mozzarella cheese 100g

Oregano 2g

Basil 5g

Pepperoni 8 slices

Method

Take fresh yeast in a bowl, add water and mix well. Take farina flour (used for making pizza) and add the fermented yeast to it. Add salt to taste, water and knead it till smooth. Add a little olive oil. Cover with a damp cloth and rest for at least 30 minutes. Make 200 g balls and refrigerate for 2 hours. Stretch out the dough and spread sauce on it. Arrange the pepperoni on the pizza and top with cheese. Bake at 250- 300*C for 3 minutes or until it gets a good crust. Garnish with fresh basil and cheese.

White Chocolate and Raspberry Cake

Chef Rahul Chahar, Bakery Chef, Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients

Milk 250g

Egg yolk 6

Whipped cream 450g

Sugar 40g

Gelatin 20g

Raspberry puree 80g

White chocolate 60g

For Raspberry Jelly

Raspberry puree 125g

Sugar 25g

Gelatin 2g

Liquid Glucose 15g

Method

To make the jelly, dissolve gelatin in cold water and set it aside. Boil raspberry puree and glucose together. Add sugar and soaked gelatin. Pour the mix into a Silpat mould. Keep it in a deep freezer to set. For the mousse, mix sugar and milk on top of a double boiler and heat over simmering water until steaming. Mix a little bit of the hot mixture with egg yolks and return it to the double boiler and cook. Stir until the mixture thickens enough to coat a spoon. Add soaked gelatin. Add the chocolate, raspberry puree and stir until melted. Take whipped cream and fold it into the custard mixture. Now pour the mixture into a heart-shaped Silpat mould, add the jelly, put the mixture again and cover with vanilla sponge. Set in the refrigerator for 5 to 6 hours. Take it out, unmould it and spray with red spray. Place it on a cake base and serve.

Fomage Blanc and Framboise parfait on Brown Butter Cake

Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, South Asia, Marriott International

Ingredients

For Yogurt Mousse

Whipped cream 300g

Plain yoghurt 240 ml

Caster sugar 75g

Vanilla bean 5g

Gelatin 10g

For Pistachio Cake

Pistachio paste 90g

Unsalted browned butter 70g

Caster sugar 100g

Egg yolk 35g

Refined flour 150g

Sea salt 2g

Pistachio powder 130g

For Raspberry Cream

Raspberry puree 250g

Icing sugar 60g

Gelatin sheets 10g

Whipped cream 250g

Method