Winning hearts globally

Prathamesh Sinha recently shot to fame as a brand ambassador for a product by a start-up in the reality show Shark Tank India. The invention, called ‘Annie’, is the world’s first Braille self-learning device. It could prove to be a big boon in increasing the literacy rates of the 20 lakh visually impaired children in India. Sinha has won the hearts of many with his intelligence and confidence. He recently crossed the 57,000 follower mark on Instagram. Excerpts from an interview with the 11-year-old:

Shark Tank India has made you a popular name. How are you handling the attention?

I was very lucky to be a part of the show. I went just to demonstrate the device that I use for my studies. It is wonderful when people love you so much. I am often approached by people for selfies in public spaces. It’s overwhelming to get messages from Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The response to my work has been unbelievable.

Tell us more about yourself...

My interests include singing, reciting poetry, and learning new things. I also like to keep updating myself on current affairs, like the present situation in Ukraine. I am spiritual and love chanting shlokas in my free time. I also play musical instruments like the harmonium and ukulele.

You said on TV that you want to become an IAS officer. After tasting success on the show, are you tempted to become an entrepreneur?

I admire what entrepreneurs do but I still want to become an IAS officer so I can serve my country.

You are often asked to give motivational and inspirational talks. What inspires you?

I enjoy being a motivational speaker as I believe the challenges I am facing now make me strong. I don’t like anybody feeling disheartened. I wish and pray nobody goes through what I have to face and this thought inspires me to motivate others. My faith in God is my strength. Everyone has good and bad days and I would like to tell people to deal with them rather than walk away from them. Better things will surely follow for those who stay patient. Every problem has a solution so it’s important to remain positive.

Is there a message you want to give to people?

I believe that we all have to come together to bring changes in society. It’s a very competitive world and it’s challenging to make a place for oneself. So one must continue doing the good work, stay strong and believe in oneself. Do not follow others but etch a path for yourself. Appreciate people for what they are and guide them when you can. Make an effort to make the world a better place. I request everyone to treat differently-able people with sensitivity.

(Radhika is a certified counsellor and children’s author.)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: