<p><strong>Fish mosaic</strong></p><p>Ingredients: 1. Several plastic bottle caps (in assorted colours and sizes)</p> <p>2. A sturdy base (cardboard sheet or thick chart paper)</p>.<p>3. Pencil</p>.<p>4. Strong glue or hot glue gun</p>.<p>5. Acrylic paints</p>.<p>6. Paintbrush</p>.<p>7. Black marker</p>.<p>8. Hanging hook or string</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1. Lightly sketch a large fish on your base using a pencil. Keep it simple for easier filling.</p>.<p>2. Arrange the bottle caps by colour. Decide which colours will go where (such as blue for background, bright colours for the fish).</p>.<p>3. Begin gluing caps along the outline of the fish to define the shape clearly.</p>.<p>4. Continue sticking caps inside the fish shape, while following your colour pattern. Then fill the background.</p>.<p>5. Use contrasting colours for the eye, fins, and tail. You can also draw outlines or small details with a marker.</p>.<p>6. Allow the glue to dry completely so the caps stay firmly in place.</p>.<p>7. To display your artwork, attach a hook or string at the back and hang it on a wall.</p>.<p><strong>Snowman keychain</strong></p>.<p><strong>Ingredients </strong>1.<strong> </strong>2-3 white plastic bottle caps</p>.<p>2. Coloured bottle cap</p>.<p>3. Acrylic paints or sketch pens (black, orange, pink)</p>.<p>4. Small pom-poms</p>.<p>5. Pipe cleaner or string</p>.<p>6. Hot or strong craft glue</p>.<p>7. Black marker</p>.<p>8. Paintbrush</p>.<p>8. Keychain ring</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1. Clean and dry the bottle caps. If they’re not white, paint them white and let them dry.</p>.<p>2. Glue two white caps vertically, one above the other, to form the head and body.</p> <p>3. You can add a third cap horizontally at the bottom as a base, if needed.</p>.<p>4. On the top cap, draw eyes, a smiling mouth, and a small orange triangle for the nose. You can also use orange felt.</p>.<p>5. Add pink circles for cheeks.</p>.<p>6. Add pom poms as earmuffs on either side of the head. Connect them with a small strip of pipe cleaner or thread to resemble earmuffs.</p>.<p>7. Draw buttons on the lower cap using a black marker.</p>.<p>8. Fix a string or pipe cleaner at the back/top to create a loop.</p>.<p>9. Attach a keychain ring if you want to use it as a keychain.</p>.<p>10. Let it dry. Allow everything to set properly before use.</p>