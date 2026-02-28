<p class="CrossHead">Rainbow dot art</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Materials needed</p>.<p class="bodytext">* White chart paper</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Poster colours (violet, blue, green, yellow, orange, red)</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Cotton buds</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Pencil and eraser</p>.<p class="bodytext">* White paint</p>.<p class="bodytext">* A small bowl of water</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Method</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Using a pencil, lightly draw a large rainbow with seven curved lines. Leave space at both ends to draw fluffy clouds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Sketch two cloud shapes at the bottom ends of the rainbow.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Dip a cotton bud into the first colour (violet). Gently press it onto the paper along the first arc of the rainbow to create neat dots.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Continue dotting along the curve.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Switch to a new cotton bud and colour for the next arc. Repeat until the rainbow is complete.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Dip a clean cotton bud in white paint. Press small dots inside the cloud shapes to create a fluffy effect.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Let it dry completely before displaying it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* Optional step: You can write a Holi message above or below the rainbow.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Handprint poster</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Materials needed</strong></span></p>.<p>* White chart paper or card paper</p>.<p>* Poster colours (shades like red, orange, green, pink and yellow)</p>.<p>* A paint palette or a small plate</p>.<p>* A paintbrush</p>.<p>* Wet wipes or a bowl of water for cleaning hands</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Method</strong></span></p>.<p>* Using a brush, apply paint evenly on the child’s palm and fingers. Make sure the entire hand is covered and the paint is not dripping.</p>.<p>* Press the painted hand firmly onto the chart or thick card paper. Lift it carefully to get a clear print. Wash your hands or clean them with a wet wipe.</p>.<p>* Repeat using different colours and place the prints slightly apart to create a colourful pattern.</p>.<p>* Let it dry for a few minutes.</p>.<p>* Once the handprints are dry, write ‘Happy Holi’ in bold letters at the centre or top of the page. You can also write a short line like ‘Celebrate with colours!’. You can use black paint or a black marker for this.</p>.<p>* For a final touch, use a brush to add small colour splashes, dots or tiny hearts around the handprints to make the poster more festive. Allow the poster to dry completely before displaying it.</p>