<p><strong>Frozen treasure</strong></p>.<p><strong>Ingredients needed</strong></p>.<p>→Plastic bowl or container</p>.<p>*Water</p>.<p>*Small waterproof toys, beads, buttons, or coins</p>.<p>*Warm water</p>.<p>*Spoon</p>.<p>*Dropper or teaspoon</p>.<p>*Tray or plate</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Place small toys such or beads inside a plastic bowl. Pour water until the objects are covered. Keep it in the freezer overnight.</p>.<p>2) Take the frozen bowl out and gently remove the solid ice block. Place it on a tray.</p>.<p>3) Look through the ice and find where the treasures are trapped.</p>.<p>4) Using a spoon or dropper, slowly <br>pour warm water over the ice block, especially where the toys can be seen.</p>.<p>5) As the ice begins to melt and crack, you can use a spoon to gently loosen the objects and pull them out.</p>.<p><strong>Science behind it</strong></p>.<p>Ice melts when it receives heat. Warm water gives heat to the ice, causing it to change from solid to liquid and release the trapped objects.</p>.<p><strong>Ice tower</strong></p>.<p><strong>Ingredients needed</strong></p>.<p>*5 to 6 ice cubes</p>.<p>*1 small plate or tray</p>.<p>*1 teaspoon salt</p>.<p>*Bowl of cold water</p>.<p>*Dropper or teaspoon</p>.<p>*Tissue cloth</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>1) Take 5 to 6 ice cubes out of the freezer and place them on a plate or tray.</p>.<p>2) Make sure they are not melting too much.</p>.<p>3) Choose one ice cube and place it flat on the plate. This will be the bottom block of your tower.</p>.<p>4) Sprinkle a very tiny pinch of salt on the top surface of the first ice cube. Do not add too much. Just a few grains are enough.</p>.<p>5) Using a spoon or dropper, place one small drop of cold water over the salted area.</p>.<p>6) Quickly place a second ice cube over the first one where the salt and water were added.</p>.<p>7) Press it gently with your fingers for about 10 to 15 seconds.</p>.<p>8) Slowly remove your fingers. You will notice that both ice cubes have stuck together.</p>.<p>9) Now you have a two-cube tower. Repeat the process.</p>.<p>10) Instead of stacking upward, one can also stick cubes side by side to make arches or small tunnels.</p>.<p><strong>Science behind it</strong></p>.<p>Salt causes the outer layer of ice to melt for a moment. Since the cubes are extremely cold, the melted water freezes again instantly when the cubes are pressed together.</p>