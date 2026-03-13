<p><strong>Spirited Away (2001)</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this film follows a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro. When she accidentally enters a mysterious world ruled by spirits, she must find courage and kindness to rescue her parents and return home. Although the story has some tense moments, its deeper message focuses on growth, empathy and discovering inner strength, showing that happiness can come from courage and compassion.</p>.<p>The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003 and the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2002.</p>.<p><strong>Inside Out (2015)</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Pete Docter, this Pixar film takes viewers inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley. When Riley’s family moves to a new city, the emotions inside her head — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — struggle to help her adjust to the changes around her. As Joy and Sadness get lost inside Riley’s mind, the film becomes a journey to restore emotional balance. Children learn that sadness, disappointment and fear are part of life, and understanding them can help people become happier and more resilient.</p>.<p>‘Inside Out’ won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2016.</p>.Human brain: The computer within.<p><strong>The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021)</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Michael Rianda, this animated film centres on the quirky Mitchell family. When robots take over the world, the dysfunctional but loving family unexpectedly becomes humanity’s last hope. Amid the chaos, they rediscover how much they care for one another. The film highlights that happiness often lies in accepting our families and appreciating what makes each of us unique.</p>.<p>It won the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2022.</p>.<p><strong>Luca (2021)</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Enrico Casarosa, this film, set in a charming Italian seaside town, follows Luca, a shy sea monster who ventures onto land and disguises himself as a human. During one unforgettable summer, he befriends a boy named Alberto and discovers simple pleasures like riding a bicycle, eating pasta and exploring the world. The film celebrates the joy of friendship and self-acceptance. Its message is simple: happiness comes when we embrace who we are and find those who support us on our journey. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2022.</p>