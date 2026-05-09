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Homespecials

5 animated films on motherhood

These movies talk about sacrifice, devotion and unconditional love.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 00:44 IST
Mothers DayOpen SesameSpecials

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