<p><strong>Punyakoti</strong></p>.<p>This 2020 film, directed by Ravishankar Venkateswaran, is based on the well-known Kannada folktale about a truthful cow named Punyakoti. When she encounters a hungry tiger in the forest while grazing, she pleads with him to let her return home one last time so she can feed and comfort her calf. Promising to come back afterwards, Punyakoti returns to her village, spends time with her calf, and ultimately keeps her word by going back to the tiger. The story’s core lies in the cow’s maternal devotion, honesty, and sense of responsibility. Punyakoti is recognised as India’s first full-length Sanskrit animated feature film.</p>.<p><strong>Over the Moon</strong></p>.<p>This 2020 film, directed by Glen Keane, follows Fei Fei, a young girl who is grieving the loss of her mother. Determined to prove that the Moon goddess Chang’e is real, she builds a rocket and embarks on a magical journey. At the film’s core is how the central character holds on to memories of her mother and learns to heal after loss. The film was nominated for both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.</p>.<p><strong>The Breadwinner</strong></p>.<p>Set in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, this 2017 film, directed by Nora Twomey, follows Parvana, an 11-year-old girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family after her father is imprisoned. While the story is centred on survival and courage, the emotional bond between Parvana and her mother anchors the film, becoming a moving portrait of maternal resilience during hardship. It won the Annie Award for Best Independent Animated Feature- Independent.</p>.<p><strong>Brave</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman, Brave, unlike many fairy-tale adventures, focuses on the complicated relationship between Princess Merida and her mother, Queen Elinor. A magical mishap forces the two to better understand each other, turning the film into a heartfelt exploration of mothers and daughters, communication, and forgiveness. Released in 2012, the film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.</p>.<p><strong>Wolf Children</strong></p>.<p>This 2012 Japanese animated film, directed by Mamoru Hosoda, follows Hana, a young woman who falls in <br>love with a man who can transform into a wolf. After his sudden death, Hana is left to raise their two young children, Ame and Yuki, who inherit the same ability. Hoping to protect them from society and give them the freedom to understand who they truly are, she moves with them to a quiet countryside village. The film explores motherhood, sacrifice, identity, and unconditional love through Hana’s struggles and resilience as a single parent. It won the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year in 2013.</p>