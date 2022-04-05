5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

Of late, Bollywood actors have upped their fashion game, aided, no doubt, by the best stylists in the business. We got celebrity fashion stylist Isha Bhansali—the force behind the uber-cool looks of actor Ayushmann Khurrana—to tell us about the hottest Bollywood-inspired looks this season. Thank us later!

PRISTINE WHITE

From Alia Bhatt's white sari, skirts, and pantsuits during her film promotions to Kriti Sanon's white shirt with a bustier look, Bollywood's big names have been spotted in dazzling summer whites for various occasions and events.

Bhansali said that white is the colour of the spring-summer season. "Pleasing, cool, and soothing to the eye, it is a very accessible and flattering colour, so, naturally, many stylists are opting for it."

White can also look seriously sexy, so ditch the blacks and stun in whites instead.

SEQUINS AND ALL THAT JAZZ

Whether it's the fashion runway or Bollywood red carpets and parties, sequins and shimmers are always in the "must-have," "must-wear" category.

Sequins and shimmer never go out of vogue and have become a staple for most. Bollywood actresses have been loving the #bling trend. On two different occasions, Kiara Ali Advani wore a shiny, sequinned belted jumpsuit and a blingy lemon yellow strappy dress and lit up the stage. Janhvi Kapoor's love for sparkly, silver sequinned and glass-cut gowns have come under the limelight and on our "save-it" list.

"Sequins always come to your rescue at any glam or celebratory event. They are here to stay, and they're a hit across the world and across genders," said Bhansali.

GO SULTRY, SHEER & SEXY

Sheer is big in the industry right now. The trend was gracefully pulled off by Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday recently. The see-through garments, made of mesh, net, and lace, looked utterly sexy and stunning.

Breaking down their look, Bhansali said, "They wore the sheer dresses with bustiers and really short shorts or granny panties, as we used to call them back in the day."

Bustiers are are a closet essential that looks great with transparent shirts, dresses, lehengas, and suits.

THE BODYCON WAY

Recently, Katrina Kaif's wore a classic, solid blue bodycon dress to a restaurant outing and had the fashion police nodding in approval of the wearable, simple, yet sophisticated look.

Bodycon dresses hug you in the right places and accentuate your figure. They look chic and are a perfect fit for all occasions and events.

Bhansali said bodycon dresses are a go-to for many A-listers as they are sexy yet easy to wear and carry. "Everyone here (Bollywood) has a fantastic body, so wearing a bodycon helps embrace, enhance, and celebrate it."

GO BOLD WITH PRINTS

Shying away from quirky, bold prints and floral patterns is not an option because they are back in trend with a bang!

"Abstract and big, floral prints have been quite a trend in the industry, and people are successfully carrying and styling it," said Bhansali.

Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor have of late flaunted vivid floral prints, while others such as Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have been playing with coloured and monochrome abstract, geometric, and animal prints.

Sharing her favourite recent looks with us, Bhansali said, "Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous pink and red dress with huge flowers and paired a matching jacket. Lakshmi Lehr styled her, and that was a very cool look."

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)

Check out latest DH videos here