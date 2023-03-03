5 books on the anatomy of watches

5 books on the anatomy of watches

These are for novices and connoisseurs alike

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 01:54 ist
The Wristwatch Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Mechanical Wristwatches

The world of watches is an intriguing one. From the history of how some watches came about to the variety of features and facets available in them — flip through these page-turners to learn more.

The Watch, Thoroughly Revised

Authors: Gene Stone and Stephen Pulvirent

This book covers vintage and contemporary mechanical watches, and is a revised version of the original that was published more than a decade ago. Here, the authors look at the current world of watches and have added insights on new brands and models, and offer a deeper coverage of brand leaders, including Patek Philippe, Omega, etc. It contains information that will be enjoyed by collectors and neophytes alike.

The Wristwatch Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Mechanical Wristwatches

Author: Ryan Schmidt

A book with captivating images and text, it covers aspects like development, production, and many other topics that are horological. It looks at the many forms, functions and facets the mechanical wristwatch now has. The book was written between the Quartz revolution and the rise of the smart device as we know it now. Featuring more than 470 illustrations from over 90 brands, this book provides the reader a detailed understanding of a watch’s mechanical movement, and varied functions existing in
modern horology.

The Impossible Collection of Watches

Author: Nick Foulkes

British historian Nicholas Foulkes has picked 100 timepieces from the 20th century and explored them here. It features brands such as Audemars Piguet, Blancpain, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Tag Heuer, and makes a mention of models like 1915 Omega Lawrence of Arabia aviator chronograph, and the 1962 Breitling Navitimer Cosmonaut, among others.

Watches: How To Design, Manufacture and Build A Brand

Author: Jahn Karsybaev

If you are someone who loves watches, their dynamics, and want to start your own watch brand, this book could be a good option. While it doesn’t offer any winning formulas, you will find valuable information about the horology world, and even some “trade secrets”.

Watches: A Guide by Hodinkee

Author: Benjamin Clymer

Find out about the history behind the big names in watchmaking in this 261-page book. Clymer has brought together his passion for horology and writing here. The book has chapters that break down chronographs, dive watches, high design, and horological icons.

(Compiled by Tini Sara Anien)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

watches

What's Brewing

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

 