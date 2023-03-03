5 books on the anatomy of watches

The world of watches is an intriguing one. From the history of how some watches came about to the variety of features and facets available in them — flip through these page-turners to learn more.

The Watch, Thoroughly Revised

Authors: Gene Stone and Stephen Pulvirent

This book covers vintage and contemporary mechanical watches, and is a revised version of the original that was published more than a decade ago. Here, the authors look at the current world of watches and have added insights on new brands and models, and offer a deeper coverage of brand leaders, including Patek Philippe, Omega, etc. It contains information that will be enjoyed by collectors and neophytes alike.

The Wristwatch Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to Mechanical Wristwatches

Author: Ryan Schmidt

A book with captivating images and text, it covers aspects like development, production, and many other topics that are horological. It looks at the many forms, functions and facets the mechanical wristwatch now has. The book was written between the Quartz revolution and the rise of the smart device as we know it now. Featuring more than 470 illustrations from over 90 brands, this book provides the reader a detailed understanding of a watch’s mechanical movement, and varied functions existing in

modern horology.

The Impossible Collection of Watches

Author: Nick Foulkes

British historian Nicholas Foulkes has picked 100 timepieces from the 20th century and explored them here. It features brands such as Audemars Piguet, Blancpain, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Tag Heuer, and makes a mention of models like 1915 Omega Lawrence of Arabia aviator chronograph, and the 1962 Breitling Navitimer Cosmonaut, among others.

Watches: How To Design, Manufacture and Build A Brand

Author: Jahn Karsybaev

If you are someone who loves watches, their dynamics, and want to start your own watch brand, this book could be a good option. While it doesn’t offer any winning formulas, you will find valuable information about the horology world, and even some “trade secrets”.

Watches: A Guide by Hodinkee

Author: Benjamin Clymer

Find out about the history behind the big names in watchmaking in this 261-page book. Clymer has brought together his passion for horology and writing here. The book has chapters that break down chronographs, dive watches, high design, and horological icons.

(Compiled by Tini Sara Anien)