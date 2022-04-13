5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter long weekend

The Easter long weekend is fast approaching, and it's time to switch off your office mode and click "refresh." Leave behind the hustle and bustle of the city and head out to these five rejuvenating destinations in Karnataka.

St. Mary's Island

Picture this: It's a clear day, and you are taking a ferry ride on the bluest lagoons of Karnataka with your significant other. A warm breeze rolls in; you've got sand on your toes and a serene view of the sea; welcome to St. Mary's Island. Reach the island by the ferry from Malpe Beach, stroll around the island, hunt seashells, and spend quality time. Famously known as Coconut Island and seashell heaven, St. Mary's Island is one of the best tourist attractions in Udupi.

Ayyanakere Lake

Close to Chikmagalur, this ancient lake is said to be 12 centuries old and is the second-largest lake in Karnataka. Known as the Dodda Madagadakere, this lake is formed at the eastern base of the Baba Budanagiri hill range. It boasts tranquillity, magnificent views of the Shakunagiri hill, a peaceful sunset experience and more. Don't limit yourselves to just the entry area of the lake; there's a partition close to the lake area where the overflowing water from this lake forms cascading small streams in which people enjoy swimming, fishing and walking through the pristine water.

Hanging Bridge of Heroor

There are many hanging bridges in Udupi for the locals to commute between villages, but the Heroor Bridge, 13 km away from Udupi, is just so Instagram-worthy. Surrounded by lush green bushes and coconut trees, the backwaters in Heroor reflect a verdant, serene view during the day and a stunning golden-hued palette during the sunset. This place is a nature lovers' paradise and is a treasure for people who would love to use the gorgeous golden hour to fill their camera roll.

Mulki

Beach lovers and adventurous people will love the quaint little town of Mulki, just 20km away from Mangalore. This offbeat destination is perfect for experiencing the laidback village life, lazing around, soaking yourselves in the white sand beaches, getting your dose of Vitamin D and indulging in the local delicacies at the beachside shacks. Mulki is one of Karnataka's best spots for water sports activities, especially surfing. The town also happens to be home to India's first surf club.

Sakrebailu Elephant Camp

Nestled 14 km away from Shimoga, the Sakrebailu Elephant camp houses trained elephants in their natural habitat. Though the place is an attraction for people of all ages, it's a particular favourite among kids. Visitors can watch the elephants being trained and fed. You could try feeding the elephants or taking a ride on one if you feel particularly adventurous. If you want to catch a pachyderm taking a shower, reach the place before 9 am.

(Deepa Shri Rajan is a food, travel and lifestyle blogger and Instagrammer based out of Bengaluru)