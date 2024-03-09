6 am: Editor hands you your newspaper

It's 5.30 pm, and reporting heads are bidding for space on the newspaper’s front page at the page 1 meeting. To the uninitiated, the conversation can be bewildering: Why should story A be the lead (main story) and not the equally worthy story B? How many columns? What are the elements that should go into it? Should we take a picture or a graphic? If the latter, what should it contain? Surely, that design with so many single columns doesn't work. Neither does one that makes the page look too vertical, or made of neat horizontal stacks, like a layered cake. Is there enough white space? Is the picture coming on to the fold? Do we have the right mix of local and national stories?