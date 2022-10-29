A bizarre conflict over control of campuses

In recent times, the nation is witnessing a strange tussle between the Centre and the states in the area of higher education. To be more specific, the tussle concerns the Governors, traditionally the chancellors of state universities, and the education department of the state. To be yet more specific, the appointment of the vice chancellors of the state universities have become the major bone of contention. The issue apparently is who will control them or have the final say about appointment or retrenchment of the vice chancellors.

The state governments like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra and West Bengal claim that the governor is only a constitutional head, similarly a constitutional chancellor, and he has no right to be proactive in such matters. The state knows best how to run the affairs of the state, even in higher education. The Centre of course have made several attempts to butt in, by establishing organisations like the UGC, AICTE and NAAC, which have a helping façade, but which, as some would say, often hinder or intervene in the running of the state-sponsored universities. Their support has not been even-handed, or judicious, to boot.

The state universities have, over the years, come to accommodate a lot of central intervention, both financial and academic.

First, the state universities have to depend on some financial help from the centre for their development programmes. They are given some grant in the five year plans for buildings etc. and on demand, new posts are sanctioned. There has been a complaint that the universities within about 50 kilometers of New Delhi receive the major portion of such grants, since they could visit the UGC more often than those located far and wide. Sometimes, the latter had to post a ‘lobbyist’, an ex-UGC employee most of the time, to ‘facilitate the processing’ of the grant. Another area of heartburn was that, when a new post was sanctioned, the UGC paid only for the first five years of its salary, and the rest was the state’s long-term responsibility. Some vice chancellors called this the ‘infinity minus five years’ project. The UGC’s benign gifts of posts were often left unfilled by the state for lack of funds.

Secondly, the UGC also tried to control the universities academically, as it suggested occasional revisions of the syllabus and proposed new courses. This is how the course on Priesthood or Purohit-Tantra, to name just one, was pushed around 2001.

One further attempt of control was probably the NAAC, which was introduced in 1995 to assess and certify the performance of an institution. This, however, was received as a positive step by the Centre as it, in some way or other, made the institutions self-conscious about their responsibilities towards their stakeholders.

But the recent ungainly quarrels between the governors of the state and the state government (a governor against his/her government!) seem to have come from clashes of political, and of course, personal egos. In West Bengal, for example, it was the state that wanted to have the Chief Minister to be the chancellor of all its universities. The Governor, on his part, retaliated for the slight by hoisting his personal choice as the vice chancellor of a university. The matter is still unresolved. As the rulers of the state have to attend to many other issues, including the jail custody of its former education minister and many officials of his department, they are in a fix. The state was not blameless either, as it appointed candidates as vice chancellors who were more loyal to the Chief Minister than they were academically outstanding. In Kerala, the Governor seems to be very earnestly proactive, as he commanded 11 vice chancellors to resign for no fault of theirs, but for allegedly being appointed in contravention of UGC rules.

India is witnessing a bizarre tug-of-war between the Governor-cum-Chancellor and the State. Which side is to be blamed for it? I’m sure, no sweeping judgment can be put forward, and there may be different reasons for this clash of ego. Is it the state, which appoints loyal persons often with indifferent abilities and qualifications as vice chancellors and wants to have political control over the university bodies? Or is it the governor, who, directed by the Centre to implement its political agenda, wants to implant its own people? Do forthcoming elections make the conflict still more intense? Do all of them fall in a single pattern or does each case have a different story to tell?

It is urgent that a comparative study be made by some scholar of all these cases across the country and only then a pattern of this particular kind of state-Centre clashes will emerge clearly to the public eye. I am not sure if a remedy can be found in this politically charged environment. There is an Association of Indian Universities located at Delhi, which should look into this. Or, one wonders, if it has become irrevocably politicized too!

(The writer was the Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, from 1990 to 1997. He also served as the Vice-Chairman, West Bengal State Council of Higher Education.)