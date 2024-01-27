A blind YouTuber’s story

Where do I come in? You can call me the creative head. I am in charge of the script though I barely write it down or rehearse it. I conceptualise it in my head, creating the outline and sequencing the points I want to share. I want my videos to have a natural, impromptu flow. I also work out specifications of what I want to keep in and out of the frame, the kind of music to add, and how I want the video to come out post-production. I convey that to my family-cum-crew. They ask more details. Back-and-forth ensues, which often leads to silly fights. We settle for what best each can do and laugh about our differences later.