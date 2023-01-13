A dangerous deal

In the film Bedazzled, the Devil appears before the unhappy young Elliot Richards, in the form of an attractive woman. She offers to grant him seven wishes in return for his soul. Elliot agrees. Later, as things start to go wrong, he realises that he has made a bad bargain.

Variations of this plot go far back in time, with the movie adopting a relatively lighthearted approach to a serious subject. Comic versions of the story of someone entering into an infernal exchange had long since featured in plays and puppet shows.

Surprisingly, there is nothing ridiculous about the man behind these frivolous depictions.

There is a strong probability that the character of the soul-seller was based on Dr Johann Georg Faust, a magician who lived 500 years ago and held a degree from Heidelberg University. Researchers believe that a 15th-century inventor named Johann Faust was the inspiration for the legend.

Whatever the source, Faust has traditionally been viewed as a scholar. He had longed to learn the secrets of the universe. He also wanted to sample every delight known to human beings. To achieve his goals, Faust summoned the Devil, who obligingly sent his second-in-command to meet him.

There are different versions of what happened next, but the 16th-century English playwright Christopher Marlowe’s dramatic recounting of the Faust legend is close to early narratives. His play includes a Good Angel who tries to save the Doctor’s soul and a Bad Angel who pushes him towards the wrong choice.

Dr Faustus — as Marlowe’s protagonist is called — is visited by Mephistopheles, on behalf of the Devil. Mephistopheles is not the horned and hoofed caricature of popular imagination.

He is not particularly interested in adding souls to his master’s kingdom. He merely ensures that those already committed to the forbidden path should not escape damnation.

Faustus is lost from the moment he thinks of engaging in a pact with the Devil.

According to the deal, Mephistopheles will serve Faustus for twenty-four years, giving him everything his heart desires. At the end of that period, Faustus must prepare to endure eternal torment.

Faustus signs away his soul and, sadly, decreases in stature. The man who aspired to intellectual supremacy indulges in childish pranks and pleasures. Besides, Faustus discovers that — contrary to what he was promised — the Devil cannot, or will not, reveal the mysteries of heaven and Earth. Dissatisfied, Faustus suffers the tragic consequences of his dangerous deal.

(The author is an English teacher and a freelance writer.)