At school, each day we live,
Dreams and goals fill young minds with glee.
Art, math and science we learn,
Yearning for knowledge along with fun.
Always aiming high to thrive,
Teachers guide and students strive.
Sharing ideas with friends and peers,
Classrooms fill with laughter and cheer.
Hands raised high and questions fly,
On the playground we touch the sky.
Opportunities abound in every way,
Learning, growing and embracing the day.
Jyotsna Gangamma P N, 11
Gonikoppal, Karnataka
At eight o'clock, the day begins,
With morning assembly, the calm sets in.
We gather in lines, dressed neat and straight,
Ready for the lessons that await.
Eight periods long, full of work and fun
Curiosity and learning, until the day is done.
A short break comes with a brief rest,
Time to relax to get back to our best.
Lunch break at noon is a joyful time,
Jokes and laughter while spirits climb.
At 2:30, the last bell rings out,
A day at school, with joy, no doubt.
Sudhakar RJ, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
A day at school, a vortex of energy,
I’d rather stay there than be at home.
Boring lessons agitate me,
Easy, an entertainment. Recess, a break
For hours of brainstorming,
Can’t stop clinging to the swing.
But once again, challenges begin,
Easy classes flip within the blink of an eye.
As time begins to roll, clock begins to tick,
Classes and tutors begin to change.
With every bell, the teachers conclude,
The final bell clangs, with a roar of joy the school dismisses.
Nehrin Riyaz, 10
Mangaluru, Karnataka
Published 10 August 2024, 03:06 IST