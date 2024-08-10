At eight o'clock, the day begins,

With morning assembly, the calm sets in.

We gather in lines, dressed neat and straight,

Ready for the lessons that await.

Eight periods long, full of work and fun

Curiosity and learning, until the day is done.

A short break comes with a brief rest,

Time to relax to get back to our best.

Lunch break at noon is a joyful time,

Jokes and laughter while spirits climb.

At 2:30, the last bell rings out,

A day at school, with joy, no doubt.