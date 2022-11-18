A fashion line inspired by Therukoothu

Delhi-based Vino Supraja switched from being a couture fashion designer to an ethical and sustainable fashion designer in 2018. Her passion for sustainable practices has now led her to write a book, and create a line inspired from an art form.

Vino, a graduate of French fashion school IFA Paris in Shanghai, China, has trained with French fashion couture professionals. Her designs have been on the ramps of New York, Brooklyn, and Shanghai Fashion Week.

With seven collections under her label Vino Supraja, the latest ‘Purisai’ is inspired from Therukoothu, an ancient theatre form. Elucidating on the concept of her latest collection, she says: “I hail from a town called Vandavasi, Tamil Nadu, which is 10 km away from the village Purisai, where Therukoothu is thriving to date. Having lived near a temple, watching Therukoothu was my favourite childhood entertainment. This line is my dedication to the art form.”

Vino’s design process begins with the textiles. “They tell me a story with their textures, origin, and how they move, and I try to translate the story into my design. Textiles are my canvas,” she says.

She has translated her memories of colours on the faces of the performers, long stripes on their voluminous skirts, the crown, the decor, the makeshift green room made out of thatched leaves, and more, into the ‘Purisai’ collection.

Vino believes that “the current generation should be flag bearers of the ancient art forms that are fading away”.

New book out

The collection aside, Vino has written a book called ‘What is Sustainable Fashion? – An Antidote to Fashion Pollution’.

“It is a straightforward book with facts and simple solutions to build a conscious wardrobe. When I first learnt, about fashion pollution, I read many books about this, but most of them were data-driven. If someone outside the fashion industry wants to understand what sustainable fashion is, there was no specific book with a broad overview of all aspects. So, I decided to write such a book,” she says.

Her main objective was to “write a book that is easy to read, small in size, colourful and attractive, with simple and fun illustrations”.

“One can read this book in an hour. The book not only speaks about the ill-effects of fashion mass production but also puts forth some vital points to introspect. I have discussed little changes one can bring to their purchase behaviour to build a more sustainable wardrobe,” she says.

Fashion is a global industry where the supply chain spreads across the globe. “A simple shirt comprises many parts from different countries, thus increasing the carbon footprint. Facts like these are addressed in the book,” she adds.

The book has 157 pages, and is divided into three parts. The first part speaks about shocking facts behind the fast fashion industry, the second puts forth some points to ponder about our buying behaviour, and the third part gives a call to action to build a sustainable wardrobe, says Vino.

To order the book, go www.vinosupraja.com.

Sustainability path

Like any other designer, Vino Supraja was attracted to the runways, and glamour of the fashion industry, until she met her teacher Jean Micheal in Dubai. “He exposed me to the other side of fashion. This is how I consciously shifted my path towards sustainable fashion,” she adds.

Her past collections are inspired by architecture, history, literature, culture, and art. “My first collection Patang was inspired by the book ‘Kite Runner’, the W collection was inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s windows, the Buoyancy collection by the Chennai Floods, and the Art Deco collection was inspired by sculptures of the Art Deco era,” she elaborates.

Vino’s brand has customers worldwide. “The idea is to talk about our roots and tell our stories to a global audience. Fashion is a global language, and everyone understands it,” she adds.