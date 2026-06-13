A promise made over picnic

<p>“Perfect weather for a picnic!” said Shan, spreading a large mat near a shady tree.</p><p>Sarah smiled as she unpacked their picnic basket. “Good thing we started early before it got too hot.” Their children, nine-year-old Mehwish and seven-year-old Ezra, were already running around the lawn.</p><p>“Race you to that tree!” shouted Ezra.</p><p>“You’re on!” laughed Mehwish.</p>.Picnic by the lake.<p>A few moments later, they returned, breathless and smiling. “Can we eat now?” Ezra asked hopefully. “Already?” Sarah laughed. “We’ve only just arrived.” “But running makes me hungry!” Ezra said. Everyone chuckled. Soon, sandwiches, watermelon slices, mangoes, bananas, and bottles of lemonade were arranged neatly on the mat.</p><p>Shan’s eyes immediately landed on the watermelon. “Ah, the king of fruits has arrived!”</p><p>“The king?” Mehwish giggled. “I thought mango was the king of fruits.”</p><p>“Not in my kingdom,” declared Shan dramatically, picking up a slice. Ezra grinned. “Papa would build a castle made of watermelon if he could.”</p><p>“Not a bad idea,” Shan replied.</p><p>As everyone laughed, he took a bite and sighed happily. “Watermelon is one of the best fruits for summer. It helps keep one hydrated. During these months especially, we need to drink lots of fluids and eat fruits.”</p><p>“Are fruits healthy because they have water?” Ezra asked.</p><p>“That’s one reason,” said Shan. “Many fruits also give us vitamins, minerals, and energy. Watermelon helps cool the body. Mangoes provide vitamins. Bananas are good for the gut.” Sarah nodded. “That’s why I packed plenty of fruit.” After eating their lunch and some fruit, they played badminton and flew a kite. The bright blue kite soared high above the trees. “Look how high it’s going!” shouted Ezra.“It’s almost touching the clouds!” said Mehwish.</p>.Curious case of the missing eggs and the crafty crow.<p>The afternoon passed happily. Eventually, everyone returned to the picnic mat for a rest. Sarah looked at her family and smiled. “You know, June 18 is International Picnic Day.”</p><p>“Really?” asked Ezra.</p><p>“Yes,” she said. “It’s a day when people celebrate spending time outdoors with family and friends.”</p><p>“We’re celebrating early then,” said</p><p>Mehwish. “Exactly,” Sarah replied. For a while, everyone sat quietly, enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Then Shan spoke. “Can I ask both of you something?” The children looked up and nodded. Shan leaned back against the tree. “When I was your age, we all lived with big families. And they spent a lot of time talking to each other. These days, everyone is busy with school, work, activities, and screens. So I just wanted to check: Is everything alright at school? Is anything bothering either of you?” The children exchanged glances.</p><p>“Nothing’s wrong,” said Ezra quickly.</p><p>“Are you sure?” asked Sarah gently.</p><p>Ezra hesitated. “Well...”</p><p>“What is it?” asked Shan. Ezra looked down at the grass. “Some boys at school keep making fun of me because I’m small.” Sarah moved closer. “Why didn’t you tell us?” He replied, “I didn’t want you to worry.”</p><p>Shan placed a hand on his son’s shoulder. “Ezra, we would much rather know what’s bothering you than have you keep it to yourself.”</p><p>“Really?” Ezra asked.</p><p>“Of course,” said Sarah. “Family members help each other.” Ezra nodded slowly. “I guess I should have told you.”</p><p>“Always tell us,” said Shan. “Problems become easier when you share them.” Mehwish was quiet. Sarah noticed, and asked, “What about you, sweetheart? Anything on your mind?” Mehwish sighed. “A little.”</p><p>“What is it?” asked Sarah.</p><p>“I’ve been nervous about the school debate competition,” Mehwish replied.</p><p>“The debate?” asked Shan. “But you’re excellent at speaking.”</p><p>“What if I forget my points? What if people laugh? What if I mess up?” she asked.</p><p>Sarah smiled. “Those sound like very normal concerns.”</p><p>“They do?” asked Mehwish.</p><p>“Absolutely,” said Sarah. “Even adults get nervous.”</p><p>“I still get nervous before important presentations,” admitted Shan.</p><p>“You do?” asked Mehwish, looking surprised. “Every time,” Shan added. “You never told us that,” said Ezra, surprised. “See?” said Shan. “Even parents should talk about their worries.” The children laughed. Sarah looked around the picnic area. “You know what I like most about picnics?”</p><p>“The food?” asked Ezra.</p><p>“The watermelon?” guessed Mehwish.</p><p>“Those too,” Sarah said with a smile. “But mostly, I like that everyone slows down. There are no rushed schedules. No meetings. No homework. We simply spend time together.” Shan nodded. “Sometimes the best thing a family can do is just sit together and talk.” Ezra thought for a moment. “Like we’re doing now?”</p><p>“Exactly,” said Sarah. The afternoon sun began to soften as evening approached. Sarah packed the empty containers while the children folded the picnic mat. Before leaving, Ezra looked at his parents. “I’ll tell you if something is bothering me next time.”</p><p>“Me too,” said Mehwish. Shan smiled. “And your mother and I promise to listen.”</p><p>“And we’ll share our worries too,” added Sarah. Ezra grinned. “Even about watermelon prices increasing?”</p><p>“Especially watermelon worries,” said Shan.</p><p>Everyone laughed.</p><p>As they walked toward the parking lot together, the sky glowed orange and pink above them. It had been a simple picnic with sandwiches, fruits, games, and laughter. But it had also become something more important.</p><p>It had reminded them that families grow stronger when they spend time together, listen to one another, and share both their joys and their troubles.</p>