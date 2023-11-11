A tail of crackers

The celebrations were almost at an end when an incident occurred that Rakesh still shudders to remember. A stray dog was passing by, looking in vain for refuge from the deafening din everywhere. Acting on an impulse that he would regret minutes later and which was likely to haunt him the rest of his life, Rakesh grabbed the dog. It struggled in his grasp, but before it knew what was happening, much less could defend itself, Rakesh had tied a long string of little red crackers to its tail. Holding the dog down firmly, he set fire to the lot and released the animal. The next second, the poor beast was careering madly around, with crackers exploding, one after the other, at regular intervals. Everyone screeched with excitement at what was happening, and praised Rakesh for providing extra entertainment. Surprisingly, although he had been brought up since childhood to respect all creatures on the planet, it did not strike the boy that he was doing anything wrong. Emboldened by the cheers of his friends, Rakesh squealed with joy. The next moment, however, his delight turned to dismay. The terrified dog, unable to shake off the crackers, but desperate to escape the howling humans who had caused his misery, rushed towards the one silent spot in the area. To Rakesh’s horror, he saw the dog dashing down the road, in the direction of his home.