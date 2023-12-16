Addicted to Disney: Why ex-executives find it hard to stay away

By Thomas Buckley and Christopher Palmeri

Walt Disney Co. is suddenly teeming with former executives.

A number have returned or are angling to come back — from retired Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who resumed his duties a year ago, to former finance chief Jay Rasulo, who is seeking a board seat as part of a dissident investor group led by billionaire Nelson Peltz.

In his book, The Hero’s Farewell: What Happens When CEOs Retire, Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld chronicled several personality types who find it hard to leave. They include “generals” who retire reluctantly and then spend their time plotting a comeback.

The pain of separation can be so great it threatens an executive’s well being, according to Adrian Jacques Ambrose, a Columbia University psychiatrist who studies such life changes.

“When transitioning from a powerful leadership position to retirement, the potential identity loss can be anxiety inducing and distressing,” Ambrose said.

Boomerang executives are nothing new — Steve Jobs returned to Apple Inc. and Howard Schultz did so at Starbucks Corp.

Disney seems to have more than its share. Rasulo is part of an activist group that includes Isaac Perlmutter, the former head of the company’s Marvel division, who was fired earlier this year.