After iOS and Android, Twitter's live chatroom Spaces arrive on web

Twitter has announced that the social media platform's new feature 'Spaces' which was released to both Android and iOS recently, is finally available on both mobile web and desktop versions.

Twitter's Spaces is similar to the popular drop-in audio app Clubhouse. It offers users to host audio-based rooms for followers. It is an informative platform for big personalities be it tech or any other field, to share their experience with aspiring students or followers. People can also share thoughts or pose a question to the speaker, provided the latter grants permission to speak.

For now, people can only join Spaces on the web desk version, as Twitter is allowing a select few to host the chatroom.



Twitter Spaces on web app. Credit: Twitter



It has shared the screenshot of how Spaces will look on the computer and users will be able to minimize the Spaces' window and move it to the sides, while they can scroll through tweets on the other side.



Twitter Spaces' window can be moved to the sides. Credit: Twitter



How to find and join Spaces on Twitter (mobile)

On Twitter, whenever a person you follow hosts Spaces, it will appear at the top of the timeline as a purple bubble with yellow dots. It will be there until the chatroom session ends.

To join the Spaces chatroom, tap on the live purple bubble and you automatically enter the session as a listener.

If you want to be a speaker, you can request permission to speak from the Host by tapping on the Request icon below the microphone icon.

On iOS, users can view the Spaces on the top Fleets section with animated violet-hued circles.

On Android, It's the same and you can find it in your timeline on top, where Fleets are present.

