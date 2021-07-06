After phones and TVs, OnePlus set to bring Android tablet series

Since the launch of its first smartphone with custom ROM in 2014, OnePlus has grown into a globally recognizable consumer electronics company with a multi-category products portfolio, which now includes smart TVs and accessories such as power bank, chargers, and earphones in addition to handsets, which are now available in numerous price range.

Now, OnePlus is planning to foray in to tablet segment. Tablets are gaining prominence among students for online classes, which is now the new normal thanks to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown around the world.

The Chinese company has applied for 'OnePlus Pad' trademark registration in European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), reported a blog MySmartPrice citing the application.

There are no product specification details just yet, but it does confirm that OnePlus is laying the groundwork to introduce a tablet. Also, sister firms such as Vivo and Realme too have been reportedly working on respective branded tablets.

As of now, Apple dominates the tablet segment in multiple price points ranging from affordable generic iPad and iPad mini to ultra-high-end iPad Pro, which costs more than the top desktop model. To be fair, the latest M1 Silicon-powered iPad Pro is leaps ahead of laptop PCs in terms of power and battery life.

Samsung is only the recognizable brand that gives a good fight in the premium segment with the Galaxy Tab S series. Recently, it has upped the ante with the Galaxy Tab A7 series in the budget segment.

Soon, we will see OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo trying to try their hand in the lucrative tablet market.

