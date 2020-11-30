After smart TVs, Nokia branded laptops to enter Indian market

After branching out of Microsoft in 2015, Nokia extended the license to HMD Global Oy to produce smartphones and later in collaboration with Flipkart (now owned by Walmart) released smart TVs in India. Now, the Finnish company in partnership with a Hong Kong-based OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) is all set to bring the Nokia-branded laptop and possibly a tablet too.

Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has revealed a document snapshot revealing Nokia laptop series names with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. It is manufactured by Tongfang, which is a popular computer maker brand in the South East Asian market.

Also, the Nokia computer is said to come with Windows OS and will be powered by the Intel chipset.

Nokia might soon launch a new laptop/notebook/tablet in India, as the same has received the Indian BIS certification.#Nokia pic.twitter.com/N7vWoj0nSA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 27, 2020

Will Nokia laptop get traction in India?

The brand Nokia has great value and sentiment among consumers for more than a decade. The indestructible Nokia 3310 and others in the same series and other variants continue to be the gold standard to compare even with smartphones and even its battery life is often been a good material for making memes on social media platforms.

Add to that anti-China sentiments are at an all-time in India; Nokia and partner companies have a really good chance to revive the sale of Nokia phones, smart TVs after the lull due to Covid-19-induced lockdown for several months. Even the upcoming laptops and tablets too may get a big reception from Indian consumers.

