Age is no barrier: 68-year-old Kerala housewife-turned celebrity's glamorous photoshoot proves it

A photoshoot by a 68-year-old housewife-turned-celebrity in Kerala has gone viral even as many questioned the woman for the choice of glamourous clothes at her age while others lauded her for her boldness.

Rajini Chandy, who shot to fame with her participation in the Malayalam edition of the reality show Big Boss 2020 and played the central character in the 2016 Malayalam film 'Oru Muthassi Gadha' (A Granny's Mace) — a comedy-drama, recently come out with a photoshoot.

The shoot was the initiative of young photographer Athira Joy.

Rajini has managed to stun her critics and those who ridiculed her with a befitting reply: "No one who criticises me has the right to decide what I should do at this age. Even before those trolling me were born, I had been enjoying my life and roamed in glamorous attire with my husband, attending evening parties. I am used to makeover costumes since the 1970s. Actually, my real makeover was 'Chattayum Mundum' (the traditional dress of Christian women)," she said while sharing a photo from her younger days.

She also challenged critics to voice their comments by revealing their true identity. "Almost all those who made offensive and insulting posts against me did so using fake profiles. If their concerns for me are genuine, they should make comments by revealing their real identity," she said in the video post.

Many like filmmaker Omar Lulu have strongly backed Chandy. Omar Lulu, in a social media post, said that Chandy's response with photographs of her in her younger days was a slap on the faces of those who trolled her.

Chandy said that when Joy proposed the photoshoot, she thought that it would be a motivation to many people of her age as she wanted to send across the message that there. "Those who make abusive and offensive posts without knowing me should realise that I too have a family," she said.