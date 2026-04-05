Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Ageing population and migrant flows: South India confronts a demographic test

Hard-won demographic success is becoming a source of deep economic anxiety
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 02:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 02:25 IST
India NewsSpecialsInSightMigrant

Follow us on :

Follow Us