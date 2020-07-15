Airtel brings Zoom alternative BlueJeans video conferencing app; key features

Airtel has teamed up with US based telecom company Verizon to bring a new video conferencing service called Airtel BlueJeans to India.

BlueJeans was founded by Indian entrepreneurs Krish Ramakrishnan and Alagu Periyannan and was acquired by Verizon in May 2020.

Unlike Zoom and other competing services, BlueJeans is aimed at catering to large businesses, as it can host meetings with up to 50,000 participants.

Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon said “Security is our primary plan and that’s how BlueJeans differentiates itself from the other competitors in the market”, reassuring users of BlueJeans’ focus on privacy protection.

Airtel BlueJeans will be available to users free of cost for the first three months. After this preliminary trial, subscription for BlueJeans will be available at competitive prices in India. The company will soon announce enterprise packages BlueJeans would offer.

Gopal Vittal, Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel announced at a press conference that,” We will have three kinds of packages for our consumers — one for large enterprise, the second one for medium and the third for tiny or small business. We will reveal packages for BlueJeans over the next few days”.

As it is integrated with Airtel’s network, BlueJeans ensures customers a safe and uninterrupted video experience. It also offers intuitive features like convenient dial-in options, real-time meeting analytics, and live meeting control.

As far as security is concerned, Airtel BlueJeans comes with enterprise-level security features including meeting lock, data localization, encrypted calls, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options.

“The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments,” the company said.

Airtel BlueJeans is all set to release in India soon. Besides the Zoom app, it will be competing with the Reliance JioMeet, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebX, among others.

