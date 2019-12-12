Alexa-powered Onida Fire TV smart televisions launched

American technology giant Amazon in collaboration with Onida unveiled the new line of Fire TV-integrated smart TV series in India.

The Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs come in 32-inch (HD) and 43-inch (full HD) screen sizes with a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and supports up to 300 nits brightness. They have built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and 1 earphone port so that the connect DTH or cable set-top boxes, gaming consoles, soundbars and home theatre systems. Additionally, it supports Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound experience.

They are powered by a quad-core processor and come with the Alexa voice remote. With this, the new Onida TV users can launch apps, search for movies, music and TV shows, switch inputs between on-demand and live TV.

Also, the owners can even control smart home devices present in the home and access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more. Users can also pair their TV with any Echo device for hands-free voice experience.

Users just have to say 'Alexa, find comedies', 'Alexa, watch Mirzapur' or 'Alexa, play music videos on YouTube'. They can also say Alexa, switch on the light or AC or water heater.

The new Onida Fire TV edition supports all major multimedia streaming services including Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, Sun Nxt and more.

The new 32-inch and 43-inch Onida Fire TV-based smart TVs cost Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively and will be available for purchase from December 20 onwards with lucrative launch offers. They will be competing with Xiaomi Mi TV, Samsung and LG, among others.

