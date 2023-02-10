All bottled up

These water bottles come in glass and silver. Some are studded with gems
Black beauty
Find this Black Neve 500-ml water bottle and sleeve from Giorgio Armani, which comes with a lamb shearling pouch in tones of brown.
Copper care
Here’s a copper thermos-style water bottle from Best Utensils India, which has an anti-leak cap.
Read | Knotty stories from Jaipur
Silver touch
Here’s a pure silver water bottle from BabyFirstSmile, which is 925 BIS hallmarked.
Bejewelled
This water bottle from VitaJuwel comes with a pod that has inside it emerald and clear quartz.
Silver and glass
This silver and transparent bottle is by Allivance Jewellery.
Red alert
This bright red sports bottle is BPA free.
Hanging on
The Object I32 water bottle from Innerraum comes with an industrial aesthetic. It includes a stainless steel bottle hanging from an adjustable crossbody strap.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Knotty stories from Jaipur
Crackdown on child marriage: Arrests not a solution
The aesthetics of education
Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India
Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91
Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area
Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef
Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli
3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K
SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test