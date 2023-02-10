All bottled up

All bottled up

This water bottle from VitaJuwel comes with a pod that has inside it emerald and clear quartz

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2023, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 02:19 ist

These water bottles come in glass and silver. Some are studded with gems

Black beauty

Find this Black Neve 500-ml water bottle and sleeve from Giorgio Armani, which comes with a lamb shearling pouch in tones of brown.

Copper care

Here’s a copper thermos-style water bottle from Best Utensils India, which has an anti-leak cap.

Read | Knotty stories from Jaipur

Silver touch

Here’s a pure silver water bottle from BabyFirstSmile, which is 925 BIS hallmarked.

Bejewelled

This water bottle from VitaJuwel comes with a pod that has inside it emerald and clear quartz.

Silver and glass

This silver and transparent bottle is by Allivance Jewellery.

Red alert

This bright red sports bottle is BPA free.

Hanging on

The Object I32 water bottle from Innerraum comes with an industrial aesthetic. It includes a stainless steel bottle hanging from an adjustable crossbody strap.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Specials
Spend
bottles

What's Brewing

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Crackdown on child marriage: Arrests not a solution

Crackdown on child marriage: Arrests not a solution

The aesthetics of education

The aesthetics of education

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

 