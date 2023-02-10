All bottled up

These water bottles come in glass and silver. Some are studded with gems

Black beauty

Find this Black Neve 500-ml water bottle and sleeve from Giorgio Armani, which comes with a lamb shearling pouch in tones of brown.

Copper care

Here’s a copper thermos-style water bottle from Best Utensils India, which has an anti-leak cap.

Silver touch

Here’s a pure silver water bottle from BabyFirstSmile, which is 925 BIS hallmarked.

Bejewelled

This water bottle from VitaJuwel comes with a pod that has inside it emerald and clear quartz.

Silver and glass

This silver and transparent bottle is by Allivance Jewellery.

Red alert

This bright red sports bottle is BPA free.

Hanging on

The Object I32 water bottle from Innerraum comes with an industrial aesthetic. It includes a stainless steel bottle hanging from an adjustable crossbody strap.