All OnePlus 8 models will support 5G, confirms CEO

OnePlus, earlier in the year, hosted 'OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication' Meeting' in Shenzhen, to showcase its R&D's new feat achieved in the display division. Pete Lau, CEO & co-founder, announced that the company's engineers succeeded to ramp up the screen refresh rate to 120Hz and confirmed that it will similar technology in upcoming phones, which will replace OnePlus 7 series in 2020.

Now, new information has emerged online. All the OnePlus 8 series models will come with the 5G cellular support, Lau confirmed in an exclusive interview with the folks at CNET.

OnePlus has been investing in 5G technology for the past several years and is committed to bringing our devices with super-fast internet support in more countries, Lau added.



Pete Lau, CEO/Founder, OnePlus (Twitter screen-shot)



It can be noted that the OnePlus 7 Pro launched in 2019, was the first 5G phone from the company and is available in several markets including America and Europe. Also, OnePlus opened one of the company's biggest R&D center in Hyderabad, India in August 2019.

It plans to infuse Rs 1,000 crore (approx. $135.21 million) to R&D center including Rs 100 crore dedicated for 5G Lab and skill development of engineers in India.

CNET also reported that The 'Pro' version of the OnePlus 8 series may come with an expensive price-tag with chances of touching $1,000.

This doesn't come off as a surprise, as the Chinese company, which launched the 'Flagship Killer' OnePlus One with modest pricing in 2014, has steadily increased the price in successive iterations, more so in the last couple of years.

As per the recent reports, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to come in three variants-- top-end OnePlus Pro, a standard OnePlus 8 and a low-end OnePlus 8 Lite.

