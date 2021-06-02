All you need to know about the first human case of H10N3 bird flu in China

Even as the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year, the first case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu infection in a human has been found in a 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC).

Through the medical observation of this man’s close contacts, no new cases were detected.

Here’s all we know about the H10N3 bird flu strain:

> The H10N3 strain is a relatively less severe, or low pathogenic, strain of the virus in poultry. Hence, it has a very low chance of spreading on a large scale, according to NHC.

> Full genetic analysis of the virus found that it was of avian origin.

> So far, there has been no evidence to indicate that the H10N3 bird flu strain can spread easily in humans, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

> The H10N3 strain of bird flu is not a common strain of this virus.

> No cases of human infection from this virus has been previously reported globally.

> As avian influenza viruses are found in poultry, infection in humans is inevitable.

How can you protect yourself?

> People working in the poultry industry can protect themselves by avoiding direct contact with sick and dead birds.

> People are advised by the NHC to give most importance to food hygiene while wearing masks and improving self-protection awareness.