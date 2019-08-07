Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Get sneak peek on best deals

American technology giant Amazon is all geared up to kick off the much-awaited Freedom Sale 2019 edition on August 8 and is slated to conclude on August 11 in India.

Like the previously held Prime Day promotional sale campaign, the company has promised to offer lucrative deals on several categories of products such as consumer electronics, fashion apparels, sports, books, kitchen appliances, and other sundries.

Amazon will also be offering up to 40-percent off on mobiles phones, close to 60-percent on televisions and Rs 30,000 discount on laptops.

Additionally, the company in collaboration with partner bank State Bank of India will offer extra 10-percent off on select products. Also, consumers can opt for EMI even with debit cards.

The e-commerce firm has given us the sneak peek on best deals on mobile phones, TVs and also its Echo series smart speakers, which will be offered on Thursday.

Smartphones & Accessories

Up to 40% off on smartphones phones; total damage protection starting Rs 199

Exchange offers up to Rs 6,000; No cost EMI starting Rs 1499 per month

Best ever offer on OnePlus 7 series with exciting additional exchange up to Rs 3,000 and No cost EMI up to 12 months

Launch of Huawei Y9 Prime with additional Amazon pay cashback and exchange offers

Offers on recently launched OPPO K3 and LG W series

Exciting offers on Apple iPhones – watch out for great deals on iPhone XR, X, 6S and more

Lowest ever prices for Xiaomi smartphones with up to Rs 7,500 off. Great offers on 2019 product launches - Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3

Up to Rs 18,000 off on Samsung smartphones, with additional up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange

Up to Rs 20,000 off on Honor smartphones

Up to Rs 20,000 off on OPPO smartphones, with additional up to Rs 5,000 off on exchange

Up to Rs 9,000 off on VIVO smartphones, with additional up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange

Up to Rs 23,000 off on Huawei smartphones

Mobile accessories will be available for as low as Rs 69

Up to 75% off on Bluetooth & Wired earphones

10000mAH Power Banks starting Rs 499

Consumer Electronics

Up to 60% off on Headphones, Cameras & Accessories and Musical Instruments

Up to 50% off on Speakers & Home audio

Boat and JBL Speakers starting at Rs 999

Minimum Rs 5,000 off on DSLRs & mirrorless cameras

Sony 5100L Mirrorless camera starting Rs 3,333/month with no-cost EMI

Canon 1500D DSLR starting Rs 3832/month with no-cost EMI

Up to 6 months of No Cost EMI on Canon DSLR cameras

Daily flash sale on Headphones, Speakers and Cameras at 6 pm

Personal computers & Wearables

Up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops

Thin and light laptops with Windows 10 + MS Office from Rs 22,990

Up to 45% off on printers

Laptop and tablet accessories can be bought for as low as Rs 99

Up to 60% off on gaming accessories

Hard Drive Starting Rs 3,499

Pen Drives and memory cards starting Rs 199 from Sandisk, HP, and Samsung

Fitness Trackers starting Rs 999

Up to 40% off on Smartwatches

Up to 50% off on Monitors and Desktops

Wireless Mouse starting Rs 299 from Portronics, Logitech, HP, iBall, etc.

Daily flash sale on Laptops and Smartwatches at 6:00 pm

Televisions

Up to 50% off on Televisions; No Cost EMI starting from Rs 833/month

LED TVs starting Rs 4,999

32-inch TVs at the price of 24-inch TVs; 4K UHD TVs at the price of Full HD TVs

Up to Rs 22,000 off on Exchange of your old TV; Free scheduled delivery and installation on select TVs in select cities

Up to 50% off on Smart TVs, starting from Rs 8,999

Up to 35% off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung

Up to 50% off on 4K TVs, No Cost EMI starting from Rs 1499 per month

Up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on Sony TVs

Up to 18 months No Cost EMI on Samsung TVs

Buy Samsung (43) Full HD TV and get Fire TV Stick at zero cost

Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV (32HDXSMART) Pro (Black) 2019 model will be available for just Rs 9,999

Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black) will be up for grabs for just Rs 8,999

Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV Kodak 43UHDXSMART (Black) can be bought for Rs 22,999

Kodak 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV 40FHDXSMART PRO (Black) 2019 will be up for grabs for just Rs 15,999

Kodak 55-inch UHD 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UHDXSMART) black will be available for Rs 33,999

Kodak 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV 50UHDXSMART (Black) can be bought for Rs 27,999

Amazon Devices

Up to 33% off on Echo devices

Flat 20% off on Fire TV Stick & Fire TV Stick 4K

Up to Rs 4,500 off on Kindle eReaders

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.