Amazon gives Great Indian Festival deals sneak peek

After announcing the Great Indian Festival sale date details, American e-commerce giant Amazon has given a sneak peek on lucrative deals in the offing next week.

The company is offering huge discounts popular product categories including smartphones, laptops, related accessories such as earphones, power banks, portable hard disks in addition to gaming consoles, home appliances, and others. Also, it is giving special offers on proprietary products such as Echo smart speakers and Kindle e-readers.

The Great Indian Festival sale is slated to begin on September 29 (00:00 am) and conclude on October 4 (11:59 pm). It will also witness the exclusive launch of OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M30s, and several other branded products.

Amazon in collaboration with several bank partners will offer additional discounts and lucrative EMI options on select products.

Here's what Amazon promises to offer on select products:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection

Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more

Amazon will be offering lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones - Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others

There will be exchange offers up to Rs 6,000

Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers, and more starting from as low as Rs 69

Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets

Stay charged on the go with top-rated power banks starting Rs 399

Home Appliances & TVs

Up to 75% off on Appliances and TV’s with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries

Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more

Exclusive launch of 55-inch 4K QLED OnePlusTV

Top branded 4K TVs starting Rs 19,999 per month

No Cost EMI starting Rs 999 on frost-free refrigerators

Top load washing machines starting Rs 9,999

Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners

Consumer Electronics

More than 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more

Up to Rs 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands

Minimum Rs 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras

Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers

Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping

Fitness trackers from Mi starting Rs 799

Minimum Rs 12,000 off on Xbox consoles

Home and Kitchen

Up to 80% off - Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products

Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances

5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less

Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99

Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting Rs 499/month

Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more

Amazon Devices

Echo and Alexa devices will be available at the lowest prices

Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb

Flat Rs 1200 off on FireTV Stick

Up to 35% off on Echo smart screens

Flat Rs 1750 off on Kindle eReaders

