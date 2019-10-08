Amazon Great Indian Festival sale coming back next week

If you missed out to buy products at the recently concluded Great Indian Festival (September 29-October 4), you are in luck as Amazon is all set to kick off the second edition next week.

Amazon has confirmed to host a five-day shopping extravaganza Great Indian Festival 'Celebration Special' sale on October 13 and will conclude on October 17. Like previous times, Prime subscribers will get 12-hour early access to lucrative deals from 12:00 noon on October 12.

The company in collaboration with banking partners such as ICICI will offer an instant discount of 10% for customers who pay with debit and credit cards. Also, there will be other finance options from no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Here're top deals to be made available during Great Indian Festival 'Celebration Special' sale:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on smartphones with Free screen replacement, Exciting exchange offers, No cost EMI and more

Great deals on popular brands Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and many more

Exclusive offers on latest Amazon Specials smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s, and Vivo U10

Appliances & TVs

Up to 60% off on Appliances and TV’s with No Cost EMI, exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries

Offers from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and more

Consumer Electronics

Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more

Amazing offers on Laptops, Headphones, Speakers, Cameras, Fitness trackers, Smartwatches

Home and Kitchen

Up to 80% off on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products

Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Home center and more

Amazon Devices

Exclusive special prices on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb

Top offers on Echo Show 5, FireTV Stick, All New Kindle and more

In the previous Great Indian Festival sale edition, Amazon sold a whopping Rs 750 crore worth smartphones from premium brands such as OnePlus, Apple and Samsung in just 36 hours. It also witnessed similar sales in product categories like smart TVs, smart home gadgets and more.

