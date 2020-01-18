Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: OnePlus 7, iPhone XR and more get big price cuts

E-commerce giant Amazon is all geared up to kick off the Great Indian Sale 2020 edition later this week (January 19-22) in India.

In the three-day promotional Republic Day sale scheme, Amazon has announced lucrative deals on a wide range of products such as mobile phones, home appliances, fashion apparel, sports goods, and other sundries. The company will be offering up to 40% discount on top-selling devices in addition to mouth-watering exchange offers and 10% extra discount for SBI card owners.

In a bid to incite excitement among the shoppers, Amazon has given a sneak peek on top mobile deals.

Here are top 10 mobile deals listed on Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020:

1) Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One can be bought for Rs 11,999 against MRP Rs 14,999. Extra Rs 1,000 off via exchange deal. It boasts pure Android experience (to get Android 10 in February), triple camera module (48MP+8MP+2MP), Snapdragon 665 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 4,000mAh battery.

2) Vivo U10 can be bought for Rs 7,990 against MRP Rs 10,990. It comes with a triple camera module (48MP+8MP+2MP), Snapdragon 665 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 4,000mAh battery.

3) Vivo U20 can be bought for Rs 9,990 against MRP Rs 12,990. It comes with Android PIe OS, 6.53-inch full HD+ display, triple camera module (16MP+8MP+2MP), Snapdragon 675 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 5,000mAh battery.

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro can be bought Rs 13,999 against Rs 15,999. It features a 6.53-inch HDR display with 91.4 screen-to-body ratio and also comes with IP52 water-and-dust resistant ratings in addition to P2i nano-coating.

It boasts 64MP Samsung sensor, 8MP ultra-wide (120-degree Field-Of-View), 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait pictures. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie snapper. Other features include built-in Amazon Alexa assistant, 2GHz MediaTek Helio GT90 gaming processor, liquid cooling technology, Game turbo, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charger out-of-the-box.

Read more | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: A worthy successor

5) Samsung Galaxy M40 can be bought for Rs 13,999 against MRP Rs 20,999. It comes with 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS LCD Infinity-O display with Widevine L1 certification, Android Pie-based One UI, triple camera (32MP+8MP+5MP), 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

6) Poco F1 can be bought for Rs 14,999 against MRP Rs 24,999. It comes with 6.18-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display 403 ppi, Android OS-based MIUI 11, AI dual camera (with 12MP+5MP), Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

7) Samsung Galaxy A50s can be bought for Rs 18,999 against MRP Rs 24,999. It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Android Pie-based One UI, triple camera (48MP+5MP+8MP), 32MP front camera, Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 4,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.



The Galaxy A50s (Credit: Samsung)



8) OnePlus 7T can be bought for Rs 34,999 against MRP Rs 37,999. It comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 402 ppi pixel density, Android 10-based OxygenOS, triple camera (48MP+12MP+16MP), Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 3,800mAh battery with Warp 30W fast charging support.

Read more | OnePlus 7T review

9) Apple iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 42,900 against MRP Rs 49,900. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Face ID security, 64GB/128GB storage, Apple A12 Bionic processor, IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating, iOS 13, 12MP with OIS, 7MP TrueDepth FaceTime snapper and wireless charging support.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



10) Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ can be bought for Rs 79,999 against MRP Rs 85,999. It comes with 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity O display with HDR10+ certification, 498 ppi pixel density, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, 12GB RAN, 256GB storage, S Pen stylus support, Quad Rear Camera - 16MP (Ultrawide) + 12MP (Dual Aperture - F 1.5/2.4)+ 12MP (Telephoto) + ToF (DepthVision Camera) with Flash, 10MP front camera, 2.7GHz Samsung Exynos 9825 octa-core and a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charger.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous and versatile

