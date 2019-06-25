Amazon India Prime Day 2019 sale date announced

American e-commerce giant Amazon announced to host the company's biggest sale campaign Prime Day 2019 in India next month.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is scheduled to kick off on June 15 (00:00 am) and end on July 16 (11:59 pm). The company will be offering massive discount deals on several categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more.

Amazon in collaboration with HDFC will offer 10% instant discount on select products. The company will also be giving reward points for consumers who use Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank credit card in addition to No Cost EMI on credit or debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Also, Amazon is promising to launch more than 1,000 new product in addition to exclusive cash back and exchange deals from OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones, latest laptops powered by Intel - HP i3 Windows touch laptop and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop.

The company will also be offering lucrative deals on voice-enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, smartwatch from Amazfit, premium Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser, new range of watches from Kate Spade, India’s first-ever Alexa-enabled washing machine from IFB, Washing Machines by AmazonBasics, Eureka Forbes Water Purifier, Dyson’s handheld vacuum cleaner, a new range of toys from LEGO. and lots more.

There will also be lucrative discounts on fashion apparels from Marks & Spencer, United Colors of Benetton, a new range of shoes from Clarks, Mothercare Kids’ New Season Collection, TIGI Bed Head hair, and skincare range.

The company, in a bid to encourage small sellers, emerging start-up brands from Amazon Launchpad as well as regional sellers from the Amazon Saheli and Kala Haat programs, will sell hand-crafted Pochampally Ikat, Patola silk, Khadi jackets, tribal products, stoles, blue pottery, stationery and more.

Besides consumers electronics and other sundries, Amazon will also be bringing new things to Prime Video and Music platforms in terms of new movies, TV series, exclusive albums across international, Indian and regional titles next month.



Amazon Prime Video; picture credit: Amazon India



In a build up to Amazon Prime Day, the company will start 14-day entertainment marathon from July 1. Prime Video subscribers will get access to watch Kalank (Hindi), Venom (English), Maharshi (Telugu), Ishq (Malayalam), NGK (Tamil), Parvathamma (Kannada), Mukalava (Punjabi), Bhoot Chaturdashi (Bengali), Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh (Punjabi), A Star Is Born (English), Mogra Phulaala (Marathi) amongst others. Much loved Amazon Original Series, Comicstaan returns with Season 2 starting July 12 to find India’s next big comedy sensation.



Amazon Prime Music, Echo speakers, and Fire TV stick; Picture credit: Amazon India



As far as the Amazon Prime Music is concerned, the company will offer ad-free seamless music with playlists curated by an array of celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, The Jonas Brothers among many more.

Starting June 25, Prime members who haven’t tried Prime Music before can stream their first song and get Rs 200 as Amazon Pay balance and additional 20-percent cash back on purchase of any Echo device on Prime Day.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.