Amazon launches new-generation Echo Show 8 in India

After launching the big Echo Show 10 with a rotating display, Amazon on Wednesday (August 25) introduced the second-generation Echo Show 8 in India.

The new Echo smart speaker features an 8.0-inch HD display, which is good enough to view content on Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, among other OTT apps. It is perfect for bedside tables and even in the kitchen to discover new recipes and cook with step-by-step guidance from tutorials on YouTube.

Also, it features stereo sound to deliver clear and stable audio output. Users can ask Alexa to play their favorite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music, or Gaana.

Furthermore, it houses an upgraded 13MP camera, which comes in handy to view the room remotely from phones. Also, users can make video calls. It is capable of panning and zooming automatically to keep the user in the frame.

Owners can simply ask Alexa to call their friends and family who have the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. Use the drop-in feature to check on your kids or parents – just like an intercom.

As far as the privacy feature is concerned, users can block the camera and mic with a physical button on the Echo Show 8. Also, users can view and delete their voice recordings.

And, like other Echo smart speakers, owners can ask for the latest news, sports updates, real-time weather details, and more. Also, users can control Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled gadgets such as lights, ACs, security cameras, TVs, geysers, and more with just voice commands to Alexa digital assistant feature.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) costs Rs 13,999 but can be bought for Rs 11,499 for a limited time on Amazon's e-commerce platform.

