Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Apple, Samsung and more phones get big discounts

American e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off the much anticipated Prime Day 2020 in India. It is a two-day (August 6-7) promotional sale campaign offering big discounts and exchange deals on consumer electronics goods such as mobiles (up to 40% discounts), computers, home & kitchen appliances, sports equipment, fashion apparels, and other sundries.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones available on Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale:

Premium phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: It can be bought for Rs 77,999 against the Rs 83,999. Also, Amazon is offering close to Rs 16,000 extra discounts via exchange deal along with EMI options.

Apple iPhone 11: The base model (64GB) can be bought for Rs Rs 59,900 against the Rs 68,300. Additionally, consumers can claim up to 12,000 extra discounts via exchange deal. Amazon is offering similar deals on 128GB and 256GB storage models as well.

OnePlus 7T: It can be grabbed for Rs 35,999 against Rs 39,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 14,000 extra discount via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone XR: It can be bought for Rs 52,500 (exclusive to Prime members) and Amazon is offering Rs 12,000 extra discount via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: It can be bought for Rs 22,999 against Rs 28,999. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 12,000 extra discounts via the exchange deal. It is one of the best phones under Rs 40,000 and comes with a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Mid-range phones

Samsung Galaxy A31: It can be bought for Rs 20, 999 against Rs 23,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,000 extra discounts via the exchange deal.

Vivo V19: It can be bought for Rs 24, 999 against Rs 30,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 14,500 extra discounts via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy A51: It can be bought for Rs 25, 999 against Rs 29,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,000 extra discounts via the exchange deal.

OnePlus Nord: The new phone ( 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) can be bought for Rs 27,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,000 extra discounts via the exchange deal.

Redmi Note 8: It can be bought for Rs 12,499 against Rs 12,999. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 10,750 extra discount via exchange deal. This effectively brings down the product's price to Rs just Rs 1,749.

Budget:

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: It can be bought for Rs 7,499 against Rs 8,499. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 7,100 extra discounts via the exchange deal. This effectively brings down the product's price to Rs just Rs 399.

Samsung Galaxy M11: It can be bought for Rs 10,998 against Rs 12,999. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 10,350 extra discounts via the exchange deal. This effectively brings down the product's price to Rs just Rs 648.

