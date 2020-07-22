Amazon Prime Day 2020 to kick off in India next month

Its been four years since Amazon brought its American online shopping festival 'Prime Day' sale to India; The e-commerce giant usually hosts the event in July, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was reported to be delayed indefinitely.

Now, the company has announced that the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day will go live on August 6 at 12:00 am in India.

Amazon is promising to offer lucrative deals on TVs, Laptops, Smartphones, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion, Everyday Essentials, and more.

Also, it plans to launch more than 300 new product from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool, Philips, Bajaj, Usha, Decathlon, Hero Cycles, Eureka Forbes, Sleepwell, L’Oréal Paris, OnePlus, IFB, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, Borosil, Milton and more available in India first to Prime members.

Furthermore, consumers are eligible for 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions. There will also be Amazon Pay rewards on everyday payments, discounts on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards and Alexa exclusive offers on bill payments.

Consumers can also look out for Alexa exclusive offers on bill payments using Amazon Pay, the company said.

Amazon is also offering free in-game content with the new content launches across popular mobile games with Prime – including content on popular Ludo King and World Cricket Championship 3.

“Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (Aug 6,7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety of their homes. We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

