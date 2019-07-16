Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best deals on smart TVs and more

Amazon's two-day Prime Day Sale is coming to an end later tonight (11:59 pm July 16). There are several lucrative deals still available on the e-commerce site, which are worth taking a look.

DH lists top Amazon Prime Day deals on consumer electronics goods:

Mi Smart LED Android TV:

Xiaomi's 32-inch LED TV 4C PRO is number one selling television on Amazon India and as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, it is offered for Rs 12,499 against the launch price of Rs 14,999.



It is an HD Ready (1366x768p) Android TV with refresh Rate of 60 Hz and features 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

The Mi LED TV boasts 20 W output with DTS-HD sound system. Smart features include PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration, built-in Chromecast and Mi Remote with Google voice search support, meaning the user can control not just the TV and set-top box, but also Mi Air Purifier and other compatible smart home devices.

Xiaomi has collaborated with several multi-media companies to offer 700,000+ hrs of content across 15 languages. It supports Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, Play Music, Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Hooq, TVF, Epic ON, Flickstree and soon, it will support Prime Video service too.

LG LED smart TV:

Amazon is offering 43-inch LG FHD LED Smart TV 43LJ554T (Black) for Rs 34,900 against Rs 53,990 (35% off).

It comes with Full HD (1920 x 1080p) IPS display with 50Hz refresh rate, wide viewing angle, blur-free clarity, Intel WiDi technology, and Color Master Engine



LG LED Smart TV on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 India (screen-shot)



Smart TV features include webOS, Tellybean (Video calling), LG Content Store, expandable memory option, International Smart Cricket T20 gaming, single-click access, support Magic Mobile Connection, and Miracast technology.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with 2 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has 20 Watts audio output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS support, and virtual surround.

Amazon Echo Show:

Amazon is offering close to 40% off on the newly launched Echo Show smart speaker with touch display. It is now available for just Rs 5,399 against MRP: Rs 8,999.

The Echo Show 5 sports 5.5-inch display, making it a compact kitchen TV. People can just trigger the device with Hey Alexa and start asking to play movie trailers, news snippets from popular channels, the sports update on Cricket world cup and importantly, look for recipes and it will start step-by-step guide to on how to make traditional or an exotic dishes. Also, consumers can listen to the latest songs on Amazon Prime Music and watch the latest TV shows on Amazon Prime Video.



Amazon Echo Show 5; picture credit: Amazon India



People can also play music from Hungama Music, Saavn, Gaana, and TuneIn – without additional cost. Furthermore, children can enjoy fun skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, and more.

Echo Show is that it has a 1MP camera with 720p HD video recording and the user can video call the spouse or children in the home from the office or anywhere in the world, provided, he has the Alexa app installed on his Apple iPhone or an any Android mobile.

If you happen to have smart bulbs or smart plugs connected to AC, TV or any home appliances, you can control them with Echo Show just by asking Alexa to switch on or off the device or even control lighting colour of the room.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier:

It sports a 1.3-inch 360x360 super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and is protected by Corning gorilla glass SR+. It also boasts IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G (temperatures and shock resistant) certifications.



Samsung Gear S3 Frontier on Amazon India (screen-shot) website



The Gear S3 supports Samsung phones and other Android mobiles in addition to iOS devices.

It runs on Tizen based wearable OS powered 1GHz dual-core CPU, 768MB RAM, and 4GB internal memory. It comes with Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, MST, GPS/Glonass and sensors include GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, and altimeter.

It comes packed with non-removable 380mAh Li-Ion cell and offers three to four days of battery life.

Samsung Gear S3 series also boasts Heart Rate Monitor in addition to activity tracking of numerous exercises and also has a safety feature. Users can activate SOS alert and location tracking capabilities to inform family, friends and emergency professionals such as the police when faced with a dire situation.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is now available for Rs 15,990 against MRP 28,500.

Western Digital hard drive:



WD Elements hard drive on Amazon India (screen-shot)



Amazon is offering Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB portable external hard drive for Rs 3,799 against MRP Rs 5,870. It comes with a compact form and sturdy build quality. It comes with USB 3.0 ( also supports 2.0) port for faster data transfer.

It is compatible with Unix, Windows computers and Apple Mac devices. With this, users can free up their PC and make it faster.

Fur Jaden backpack:



Fur Jaden backpack on Amazon India (mobile app) screen-shot



Amazon is offering Fur Jaden anti-theft backpack for Rs 999 against the MRP Rs 3,500, that's 71% off. It is made of high quality Polymer-based washable material, which is also resistant to rain. And, with anti-theft design, it will keep the laptop, iPads, and mobiles safe.

It also comes with secret compartments inside and out, and also has a USB port at the base to charge phones.

In addition to the flat discount, Amazon in collaboration with HDFC and other partner banks, it is offering up to an extra 10% discount on select products.

