Amazon Prime Day Sale: Sneak peek on best mobile deals

With just a few days left before the Amazon's much-awaited Prime Day Sale, the e-commerce giant is offering fans a sneak peek on the lucrative discount deals on several ranges of products ranging from smart TVs to mobile phones and other home & kitchen appliances to fashion apparels, groceries, and sundries.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is slated to go live on 15 July (00:00 am) and conclude on 16 July (11:59 pm).

Here are top mobile phone deals worth taking a look:

Premium phones:

Huawei P30 Pro: The highest DxO rated camera flagship phone will be available for Rs 63,990 against the MRP: Rs 73,990. Also, Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 20,999 free with the mobile.

Samsung Galaxy S10: The 8GB RAM +128GB storage can be grabbed for as low as Rs 61,900 against Rs 71,000.

LG V40: It will be available for Rs Rs 39,999 against launch price Rs 60,000 during the Prime Day Sale.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The Android flagship will be available for Rs 56,990 against the MRP: Rs 79,990.

Honor View20: It can be grabbed for Rs 27,999 against Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Amazon will be offering extra discount on OnePlus 7 Pro models via exchange deals



Top deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale



Mid-range and budget phones:

Samsung Galaxy M20: The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 9,990 against MRP Rs 11,290

Realme U1: It comes with 6.3-inch full HD display and 25MP AI camera. The phone can be grabbed for Rs 8,999 against launch price of Rs 12,999.

Honor 8X: It houses feature-rich 20MP+12MP dual camera. It will be available for just Rs 11,999 against MRP Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30: It can be grabbed for Rs 13,990 against the MRP of Rs 16,490.

Xiaomi Mi A2: The 4GB RAM + 64GB model will be available for as low as Rs 9,999 against the launch price of Rs 17,499. Amazon will also be offering an additional Rs 1,000 discount via exchange deal.

Other notable deals

Up to 40% off on smartphones from the top brands

Up to ₹8,000 extra off on exchange on a range of smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo

No Cost EMI starting only ₹1066

Up to ₹14,000 off on OnePlus phones

Up to ₹6,500 off on Xiaomi mobiles

Up to ₹15,000 off on Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹8,000

Up to ₹40,000 off on Apple with unbelievable offers on iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S

Up to ₹20,000 off on Huawei smartphones

Up to ₹15,000 off on Honor smartphones

Up to ₹20,000 off on OPPO smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹7,000

Up to ₹20,000 off on Vivo smartphones including prepaid offers

Up to ₹10,000 off on Nokia smartphones with unbelievable offers on Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8.1

Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

In can be noted that Amazon in collaboration with HDFC will be offering a 10% instant discount on select products. The company will also be giving reward points for consumers who use Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank credit card in addition to No Cost EMI on credit or debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Also, Amazon is promising to launch more than 1,000 new product in addition to exclusive cash back and exchange deals from OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones, latest laptops powered by Intel - HP i3 Windows touch laptop and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop.

