Amazon Prime Video native app finally comes to Apple Macs

For a long time, Amazon Prime Video app was available just for iPhones and iPads. But, Mac device owners could only access the OTT (Over-The-Top) platform only through the web browser.

Now, the native Amazon Prime Video macOS app for PCs has been made available on Apple App Store.

With this, Mac device owners will be able to download the videos and watch them offline like they used to do on iPhones and iPads while traveling long distances.

The macOS Amazon Prime Video supports, 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content, Picture-in-Picture, and AirPlay (screen-share feature) support.

Users can also make in-app transactions for TV on-demand purchases and rentals. They get access to live sports, including Thursday Night Football and the English Premiere League (where available) in the United Kingdom, US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland, UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy, Roland Garros in France, Australian Swimming globally and New Zealand Cricket in India.

Also, it offers a seamless continuity feature. Users can start content on one device, and pick up where they left off on another device.

In India, Prime Video is available at no extra cost with Prime membership. New customers can subscribe to a free 30-day trial and pay Rs 1,499 for a yearly plan.

Indian Amazon Prime Video subscribers get access to Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, Breathe, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, amongst others. This is in addition to popular global Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time (premiering November 19), The Tomorrow War, Coming 2 America, Cinderella, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Without Remorse, American Gods, One Night in Miami, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Cruel Summer, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and many more.

