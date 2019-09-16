Amazon to host Great Indian Festival sale on this date

American e-commerce giant Amazon announced to host another edition of the five-day Great Indian Festival Sale season this month-end.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will kick-off on September 29 (00:00 am) and conclude on October 4 (11;59 pm) and for Prime subscribers, they get 12-hour jump start on September 28 at noon with exclusive deals.

Like the previous editions, Amazon Great Indian Sale will offer lucrative deals on smartphones, TVs, computers, related accessories such as earphones, headphones, power banks, microSD cards, also home appliances, fashion apparels, sports equipment, stationeries, and other sundries.

The company also claims to offer on latest mobiles with lowest prices and also exclusive new launches including the OnePlus TV, new smartwatches from Fossil, Samsung and more.

There will also be exclusive deals on Amazon's Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-book series with combo offers.



OnePlus TV to debut during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (Photo Credit: Amazon)



Furthermore, Amazon with the collaboration with SBI, it is offering additional 10% discount on several ranges of products, zero cost EMI on a debit card (select banks only), Bajaj Finserv with lucrative EMI options and more.

Coincidentally, Amazon Great Indian Festival will be clashing with Flipkart's Big Billion Days, as the latter is also slated to kick-off on September 29. Online shoppers are sure in a for a big treat this month-end.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.