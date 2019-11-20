Amazon unveils Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker in India

For the past several years, American technology Amazon has released numerous iterations of Echo smart speakers in India in addition to bringing Hindi language support.

This apparently led to a surge in the demand for intelligent home appliances such as smart LED lights, water heaters, fans and more in the country and now, Amazon is expanding its product portfolio with Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker.

With the new Echo Flex, device owners can use voice commands with trigger word 'Alexa', to control compatible smart home devices. You just have to say 'Alexa, switch on the lights' or 'Alexa, turn off the AC' and other commands.



Amazon Echo Flex (Picture credit: Amazon India website)



It works with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, Syska LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more.

It can plug into any standard electrical outlet and thanks to built-in USB-A port, people can charge their phone (7.5W) or any other device.

Like other Echo devices, owners can connect the Echo Flex to their preferred speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for higher audio output.

As far as the user privacy security is concerned, Amazon has incorporated a physical off button that electronically disconnects the microphone. Furthermore, consumers can also view, hear, and delete their voice recordings at Alexa Privacy Settings or in the Alexa app at any time.

People can also delete personal data by voice. You just have to say, 'Alexa, delete what I just said' or 'Alexa, delete everything I said today'.

“We are happy to introduce Echo Flex for users in India to access Alexa even more conveniently now from any room in the house. Our customers are looking for more options on where they can place Echo devices across their homes. We heard them. With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all functionalities of an Echo device,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, said.



Amazon Echo Flex (Picture credit: Amazon India website)



Key features:

Connectivity: Bluetooth Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz and 5GHz), USB-A port (7.5 W), Built-in speaker for voice feedback, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Compatibility: The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.

Privacy: Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more.

Language support: English and Hindi

Dimensions: 72 x 67 x 52 mm

Weight: 150 grams.

