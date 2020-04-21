Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Canon offers free photography class in India

Thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, the nation-wide lockdown was extended till May 3 in India. With this in effect, many people would be feeling disheartened for not able to get out of the house to enjoy social life for at least another week.

Doing the same office work and home chores all day for several days, it takes a toll on mental health. Experts opine the people should try to distract themselves to get the refreshing feeling and no, binge-watching contents on TV will have adverse effects even on physical health, as it will make the body gain weight.

It is better to develop a hobby like photography that will make you get up and explore at least around the house for now and when the lockdown, which will eventually get lifted, he/she can go out of the city to capture more mesmerising pictures.

Popular camera firm, Canon is offering online photography class in India and will continue till the end of the month.

Canon's masterclass webinars promises to hep the budding camera enthusiasts to hone their skills including photography, filmmaking, and editing & post-production. It will be available in English, Hindi and other regional languages as well.

Here's the timetable



Canon India photography webinar



Interested readers can register for the Canon photography webinar (here).

“Amidst a global pandemic and lockdown across the country, we believe it is imperative to keep our consumers motivated and engaged. While the current times may feel challenging, our endeavour is to drive home the point that this could be the best time to learn something new and hone your skills in the art of photography. Considering this as an opportunity for the brand and with an aim to flourish the culture of mainstream photography in India, Canon India is organizing the masterclass webinars in collaboration with some of the best talents in the photography industry. Given our focused approach to ensure that the learning curve for photography enthusiasts is maintained, we are certain that these online masterclasses will be well received by our patrons across the country and will help them pursue their passion for photography,” C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products said.

