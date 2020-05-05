Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Xiaomi brings Mi Commerce in India

Leading phone-maker Xiaomi, with an aim to bridge the gap between consumers and nearby Mi Stores and multi-branded mobile shops, announced 'Mi Commerce' website in India

Interested consumers can log in to the Mi Commerce web app at https://local.mi.com/. It will help them connect with the nearest retail store and its available inventory. Users can express their interest, and the store will call to confirm the order and delivery time.

The payment can be done on delivery and the company promises that all the delivery staff will ensure safe and hygienic delivery.

Also, users can send a WhatsApp message to Xiaomi’s Business account number: +91 8861826286 to start the Mi Commerce shopping jas well. He/she can interact with the WhatsApp bot to get the info about the Mi stores. The company plans to add more value-added features in the coming months.

“Mi Commerce is a specially designed platform to cater to the needs of our Offline retail partners in the current COVID-19 scenario and it is Xiaomi's first step towards a longer-term Omnichannel strategy. This special initiative is built to ensure ease of purchase, keep partners and customers safe, and foster business continuity. However, we are especially proud that this is a future-ready experience enabling our users and retail partners in the post-COVID world. We hope the Mi Commerce solution would be a game-changer in enabling Offline retail business to grow and enabling ease & convenience to our customers,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said.

Xiaomi India has also started operating Mi Store and studios, experience zones in orange and green zones with strict adherence to the government guidelines.

