Amid lockdown, Amazon brings popular mobile gaming titles for Prime members

As India enforced the nation-wide Lockdown 3.0 till May 17 to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's been more 45 days since the lockdown began, now people, particularly in red zones have to continue to isolate themselves at their home. They have to work or study online, but surely it will take a toll on their mental wellness and find it hard to kill time in isolation doing some chores all day for another few weeks

Now, Amazon is now offering gaming option for its Prime members to kill the time. Subscribers get access to popular titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship.

Others include Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero & skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

Also, Prime members are eligible to get free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

Interested subscribers can play the games on the Amazon website (here) or tap on the Gaming with Prime banner on the Amazon mobile app.

