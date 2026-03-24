Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

An attempt to map South Asian art

On March 2, MAP Academy — a unit of the Art & Photography Foundations and a partner of MAP — unveiled its new name and platform, Impart.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 04:51 IST
India NewsMuseumSpecialsart and culture

Follow us on :

Follow Us