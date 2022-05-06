An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

Social distancing norms and closed auditoriums during the pandemic led performing artist Yamini Joshi and writer-director Evita-Marie Marques to the idea of "web plays"— stage storytelling captured for the small screen.

Joshi and Marques, the Mumbai-based co-founders of Alfaaz—a new-age theatre platform—wanted to bring digital plays to people's homes via their phone screens. The aim was to create a community of artists who share a love of theatre. The raison d'etre of Alfaaz is to give a platform to those who felt disheartened due to the closing of theatres and other creative establishments.

Joshi and Marques set off on a journey to curate short sketches and create a landscape that would allow creative freelancers to showcase their talents.

An attempt of a similar nature was made in a limited way by institutions like the Mumbai-based NCPA, who put up pay-to-watch links to their plays for a limited period.

Joshi and Marques's endeavour will make theatre accessible to anyone with a smartphone and the YouTube app.

"Alfaaz works towards digitalising stories keeping the dimensions and structure of the stage in mind," Joshi. "Unlike other web plays akin to filmography, we record our plays with little or zero cuts and retakes."

"During the pandemic, organisations like London's The National Theatre and The Globe Theatre recorded their popular productions with large sets and multiple camera set-ups. At Alfaaz, we are working towards capturing a similar quality of stagecraft while retaining the dimensions of theatre and making it accessible to as many people as possible," said Joshi.

Alfaaz launched its web plays with "TiMe," a 22-minute play exploring the ties that bind us; family, love and compassion, and the relationships that can be broken; guilt, sadness, and insecurity.

The second digital play, "4 Last Things," tells the story of a businessman who is found murdered in his home. Both "TiMe" and "4 Last Things" were staged on-ground in April last year in a closed set-up and recorded for digital viewing purposes.

"Short-form content like monologues, solo acts, sketches and plays under 50 mins is preferred," said Joshi. "There is a strong focus on the story's relevance, messaging, and relatability. OTT has made content consumption on phones a norm."

"People are open to sampling newer forms of content. Plays at Alfaaz will be performed in an actual theatre in a single take with a three-camera set-up, maintaining the dimensions of a stage."

Theatre in its purest form is stagecraft meant for a live audience. However, Joshi sees merit in challenging the conventional way of dramaturgy, thereby making the art form accessible to people who may not be able to experience it in person.

"Another reason we decided to digitalise our content was to archive material for future referencing."

Alfaaz is exploring funding avenues and will be pitching the concept to investors.

"Based on the support and response we have received from people thus far, we believe that Alfaaz will curate content more rigorously," said Marques. We are working towards providing quality theatre education to students and creative professionals through workshops, interviews, seminars and publications. One of our greatest visions is to work with children in government schools and non-governmental organisations to facilitate interpersonal skills via an art intervention."

(The author is a lifestyle, celebrity, and travel feature writer who has worked in a senior capacity with leading publishing houses.)