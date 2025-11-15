<p class="bodytext">Old folk tunes are finding new life through Delhi-based duo Tech Panda (Rupinder Nanda) x Kenzani (Kedar Santwani). Their latest release ‘Jija’ is a testament to what they do best — blending traditional tunes with electronica.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Centred around popular Punjabi gidda song ‘Jeeja kalrha kyun aaya’, the folktronica piece cloaks Punjabi vocals with synths and percussion to make an ebullient track, deeply rooted in desi spirit. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“When we heard the lyrics of this track, it was an instant ‘aha!’ moment for us. The vocals were deeply rooted in Indian ethos; tonal textures and expressions of Punjabi folk music pulled us in from the very first note,” says Tech Panda.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kenzani shares that they started with the intention of invoking nostalgia, and built the structure of the track around that very feeling — something reminiscent of forgotten folk tunes. “We have grown up listening to this song, and it evokes a certain emotional response that we wanted our production to incite as well. It’s nostalgic, but very fresh and uplifting at the same time,” says the musician. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The duo was engaged in tons of trial and error while crafting the basslines, after which was born something intentional yet organic, even enjoyed by listeners who did not understand the language. Be it clubs or weddings, the song has the potential to make people hit the dance floor. Especially with the bhajan clubbing trend, the duo notes that audiences today are increasingly drawn toward esoteric sounds. </p>.Nomadic life: Being everywhere, being nowhere.<p class="bodytext">“They want to connect with music on more than just a physical level. There’s immense potential for Indian electronica to make waves in this space,” Tech Panda says while mentioning that one of the first artistes they drew inspiration from was the US-based producer Govinda, who often incorporated chants and hymns into his work.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The duo states that folktronica is niche and yet winning the hearts of the audience. After travelling across the world, from Australia to Spain and Germany, showcasing modern Indian dance music, they say, “Folktronica has a global following. Artistes like Four Tet and Black Coffee are bringing the folk sounds of their nationalities to international stages and <br />receiving rave reviews. The genre is here not just to stay but to evolve too. What started out as a fun experiment using sounds has now become a worldwide sensation.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">What can fans expect before 2025 ends, we ask. “Year-ends are usually packed with tours and shows, but this time we are especially looking forward to seeing our track ‘Jija’ take centre stage at clubs, festivals, and even weddings. We are also creating a show experience for all the fans and listeners,” the duo concludes.</p>