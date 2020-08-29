Anand Mahindra loves the 'jugaad' of these farmers

Indians are known for ‘somehow’ pulling things off, arriving at flexible solutions to problems. The Hindi term ‘jugaad’ has often gained popularity, and a prominent personality who has appreciative of this tactful method multiple times is Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video of farmers using a bike to separate kernels from corn, with the caption, “I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of.”

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

He jokingly tagged tyre company Continental tire, and added, “Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’”

The one-minute video shows three farmers using the rear tyre of the bike, which has been mounted on a platform, to scrape off the corn kernels. The running bike seems to have been put into gear or is in position by locking the accelerator. The friction caused by the bike’s tyre effortlessly peels off the cereal grain, piling up around the farmers.

Comments on Mahindra’s post applauded the creativity of the farmers, while some were concerned about hygiene issues.

The post has over 49,000 views and has been liked by several thousands.